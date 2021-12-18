PLUS temporarily closes Shah Alam toll plaza and interchange due to flash floods

PLUS advises highway customers who are cut off between Setia Alam to Shah Alam and Subang towards Shah Alam/Elite to make an emergency U-turn via temporary access provided by PLUS. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has temporarily closed its Shah Alam toll plaza and the interchange due to flash floods at 2pm today.

The entry lane at the Bukit Raja and Setia Alam Ramp to Shah Alam have also been closed with mandatory exits activated at the Subang and Seafield toll plazas for southbound and northbound traffic.

PLUS advises highway customers who are cut off between Setia Alam to Shah Alam and Subang towards Shah Alam/Elite to make an emergency U-turn via temporary access provided by PLUS.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi also advised road users to follow warning signages and authorities’ directives on site.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this flooding due to the continuous heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Rest assured PLUS personnel are on the ground working to manage the situation and are assisting with the traffic flow. Our toll plaza will be reopened once we confirm it is safe.”

Any updated information will also be available on www.plus.com.my and its social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.