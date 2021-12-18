PBK president admits party lost badly in Sarawak state election, insists GPS win nothing to be proud of

Voon said Gabungan Parti Sarawak's victory was nothing to be proud of. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan tonight admitted that his party lost badly in the 12th state election.

However, he said the victory by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was nothing to be proud of.

“GPS took control of the whole situation and exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to their advantage,” Voon, who contested and lost in Batu Lintang, said.

He claimed GPS ministers and candidates used the Pan Borneo Highway as airports to land and fly their helicopters.

Voon said PBK candidates could not match GPS due to limited resources and Covid-19 restrictions.

“Although PBK lost all seats contested, we are proud to be able to assemble 73 candidates for these elections,” he said.