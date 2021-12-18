Elite Expressway crash: Trailer operator’s licence will be revoked if found breaching ICOP

Fire and Rescue Department personnel working at the scene of the accident. ― Picture via Facebook/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will issue an order to suspend or revoke the licence of the operator of the trailer lorry involved in the fatal crash on the Elite Expressway last night if the company found violating the Occupational Safety and Health Industry Code of Practice (ICOP) for Road Transport Activities 2010 requirements.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said investigations by relevant authorities under his ministry including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) were underway to ascertain the cause of the tragic accident.

“The investigation reports including from the JPJ’s Inspection and Safety Audit will be submitted to APAD as soon as possible for further action under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715),” he said in a statement today.

Wee said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) would not compromise with companies that violate the terms of the operator license which can pose safety risks to other road users and the public at large.

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the 10 people killed in the crash at the Shah Alam-bound USJ rest and service (R&R). — Bernama