Abang Johari wins Gedong with overwhelming majority

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg arrives to cast his vote at Kompleks Sukan Satok in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has won the Gedong state constituency, after official results put him in an insurmountable lead of 3,607 votes over his challengers.

Until 7pm, Abang Johari had received 4,310 votes out of possible 7,206 voters.

His closest competitor, Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), only managed to get 703 votes while Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Tomson Ango has 157 votes.

Parti Amanah Negara’s Kamal Bujang has only received 94 votes so far.

This is the first time Abang Johari has contested in Gedong, after serving Satok for 40 years.