Veterinary Services Dept confirms African swine fever outbreak in Bidor, Sungkai and Jerantut

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) confirmed today that African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in wild boar in Bidor and Sungkai in Perak, and Jerantut in Pahang.

The JPV statement added that the spread of the viral disease is under control and does not include commercial pigs.

It said the Veterinary Research Institute in Ipoh provided confirmation via a real-time polymerase chain reaction test and analysis sequencing which revealed that it was a genotype 2 strain on December 6 for Perak and December 7 for Pahang.

The JPV said prevention measures have been imposed to curb the spread, including restricting pig movement and improved biosecurity at commercial farms across the peninsula.

It is also conducting clinical surveillance on farms and abattoirs, as well as working closely with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Department of Orang Asli Development and oil palm plantation agencies.

The public and farmers are advised not to panic because ASF can’t be transmitted to humans.

“Swineherds have been told to increase the biosecurity on their farm to prevent the spread of ASF to commercial pigs,” the statement said.

The JPV has asked for the cooperation of farmers and the public to report unusual deaths involving wild boar, village and commercial pigs to their district and state branches, or call their crisis hotline based in Putrajaya at (03) 8870 2041. — Bernama