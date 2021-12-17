Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Indonesian Consulate General says three victims identified by families

According to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Johor, the three victims who have been identified are a woman from Pekan Baru and two men from Central Lombok. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 — Three Indonesian citizens who were drowned in a boat capsize incident in Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi two days ago, have been identified by their respective families.

According to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) here, the three victims who have been identified are a woman from Pekan Baru and two men from Central Lombok.

As of this afternoon, a total of three bodies have been identified by their families.

“KJRI Johor Bahru has coordinated with the families and related agencies for the repatriation of the remains to the district of origin in Indonesia,” said KJRI in a statement, late this afternoon.

According to the Consulate General, so far nine of the 13 survivors are Indonesians from Lombok, and one each from Batam, Pekan Baru, Jember and Tanjung Balai Karimun.

According to the Consulate General, all 13 Indonesian citizens who survived are in good health and are still with the Johor Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), and it will always ensure their wellbeing and ensure they could communicate with their families in Indonesia.

Family members who want to know more can contact the Consulate General at the hotline 016-7700378 or 017-7716866.

So far, a total of 20 bodies have been found while one survivor has died with more than 16 more still missing. — Bernama