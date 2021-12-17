Police investigate possible wrongdoing in pollution behind latest Klang Valley water cuts

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) lodged a report against a factory doing maintenance work on heavy machinery that allegedly caused the pollution of the river. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― The police confirmed they were investigating the pollution of Sungai Semenyih that forced the closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sungai Semenyih WTP) yesterday.

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) lodged a report against a factory doing maintenance work on heavy machinery that allegedly caused the pollution of the river.

“Investigations were done by the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) forensic team at the location and five water samples were taken from the river as well as the WTP. Samples were also collected from inside the suspected factory premises.

“A comparative sample taken by the complainant was also handed over to the investigating officer for matching. All samples have been sent to the Chemistry department for further action,” he said in a statement.

He said that a statement was also recorded from the person who first detected the pollution as coming from the factory.

“The owner of the premises was also called in to give his statement, to which he said that his premises did not release abnormal waste into Sungai Semenyih, had all the necessary filters and treated all wastes that leave from the drains of the premises,” he said.

Yesterday, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (Luas) conducted investigations near a factory doing maintenance work on heavy machinery after receiving information from Air Selangor on the odour pollution at 8.45am.

Investigation found that there was a discharge of effluent containing washing liquid and oil, which was suspected to have flowed into a culvert before entering Sungai Semenyih some 1.5km from the inlet to the treatment plant.

The water disruption caused by the pollution affected 463 areas across the Klang Valley; restoration work is already underway, with all areas expected to be fully restored by 11.30pm today.