Covid-19: Malaysia records another 37 fatalities, including four brought-in-dead

Workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin containing a body of a Covid-19 victim at the Christian cemetery at Fairy Park in Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia recorded another 37 deaths related to Covid-19, including four brought-in-dead cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

According to the CovidNow website, as of 11:59pm yesterday, total Covid-19 deaths in the country were now 31,026, including 6,274 brought-in-dead.

In the past two weeks, the nations’ average death per one million people remains at 13, with Terengganu still the highest at 44 followed by Perlis at 24 and Negri Sembilan and Pulau Pinang both at 19.

The Klang Valley, which includes Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, recorded an average of nine deaths per one million people.

The nation’s overall death rate is at 1.1 per cent out of the total Covid-19 cases of 2,701,174 as yesterday.

According to granular data, death by age group shows 24.8 per cent for those above the age of 80, while those aged 70 to 79 also represent 24.8 per cent of deaths in the last two weeks, with the data updated as of December 16.

For those aged 60 to 69, this age group represents 24 per cent of total fatalities followed by 14.6 per cent of those between the ages of 50 to 59.

For ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 17, no death was recorded in these age groups in the past two weeks.

Data from the website also stated that there are still 56,229 active Covid-19 cases as of yesterday.

This includes 46,826 individuals or 83.3 per cent who are home quarantined, while 8.5 per cent or 4,763 people place in quarantine centres, while 4,257 people or 7.6 per cent are hospitalised.

Out of those who are hospitalised, 185 are treated in the intensive care unit without the need of ventilators, while another 198 people required the aid of ventilators.