Veterinary Services Dept, Jakim say 11 poultry plants in Thailand, China still have approval to export chickens

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) have confirmed that nine poultry plants in Thailand and two in China listed on the DVS website still have the approval to export chickens to the country.

DVS and Jakim in a joint statement said that the approval for the extension of the export status was approved in the meeting of the Technical Committee on Inspection of Foreign Abattoir and Processing Plants (JTPALLN) on May 29.

The committee comprises officers from DVS, Jakim, the Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).

“Foreign halal certification bodies recognised by Jakim have been specifically assigned to monitor and supervise plants in the two countries.

“The two bodies are the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT) and Shandong Halal Certification Service (SHC),” the statement read.

According to the statement, the validity period for Jakim’s recognition on CICOT is from September 6, 2021 to December 31, 2023 while for SHC it is from January 23, 2021 to January 23, 2022.

Jakim had conducted a remote audit on the organisations for the recognition renewal process on April 5 to 20.

“On June 17, Jakim’s International Halal Recognition Committee approved the renewal of recognition to SHC from January 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023 and a new certificate will be issued after the existing period expires,” it said. — Bernama