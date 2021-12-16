Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Air and surface search expanded, says Johor maritime deputy director

Fire and Rescue personnel patrol along the waters off Tanjung Balau December 16, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 16 — The air and surface search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the victims of a boat that capsized yesterday in waters off Tanjung Balau has been expanded to 76.50 and 146.81 nautical miles respectively.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said the SAR operation was continued with the involvement of an aircraft, a ship and a boat from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“Two boats from the Marine Police and an aircraft from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will join the search in the evening.

“The operation will continue for four days depending on discovery of the victims (and) until there are new clues.

“Cooperation from neighbouring country is also very good. All arrangements for the identification of the bodies and (those) who were rescued still ongoing,” he told reporters at Pantai Tanjung Balau here today.

Simon revealed that extreme weather was believed to have been the cause of the boat capsize tragedy.

On the ground search, he said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), JBPM, Civil Defence Force and Health Ministry.

Apart from that, the PDRM air unit will also deploy their assets either this evening or tomorrow.

He added that the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) would assist in the search.

Currently, he said 145 personnel from various agencies were involved in the SAR operation.

Meanwhile, in Johor Baru, post-mortems were being conducted on 19 bodies so far.

A check by Bernama found that the lorry carrying the seven bodies recovered today, arrived at the Forensic Medicine Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital at 12.45pm. — Bernama