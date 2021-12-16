Another 33 people recorded dead due to Covid-19, death toll at 30,989

Workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin containing the remains of a Covid-19 patient at a cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia reported another 33 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, including four people who died before being brought in to hospitals.



This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,989 people.



The national death rate now stands at 12 deaths per one million people, based on data from the past two weeks.



In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 41 deaths per million people, followed by Perlis with 24, as well as Kelantan and Negri Sembilan, both at 17.



Other states and Federal Territories with a rate higher than the national figures are Perak, with a rate of 16 deaths per million people, Penang at 15 and Kedah at 14.



Kuala Lumpur had a rate of 11 deaths per million people, while Selangor had eight.



A total of 71.8 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above. Another 26.6 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 0.7 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.



There were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.



Meanwhile, 98.1 per cent were Malaysians, with 55.2 per cent comprising males.



New infections by state



The latest update on the CovidNow website showed that there were 3,881 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, up to 11.59pm.



Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,133 cases, followed by 400 cases in Johor, and 322 in Kuala Lumpur.



The lowest cases were logged in Putrajaya, Perlis, and Labuan — with 22, 20 and 14 cases, respectively.



Active cases in Malaysia number 56,989, while the cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,696,948.

* Editor's note: An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.