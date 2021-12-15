Poor response to Covid-19 vaccine booster dose in Kelantan, says state Health Dept

People receive their Covid-19 booster jabs at the UEM Learning Centre in Petaling Jaya, November 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, Dec 15 — The Kelantan Health Department said only 90,316 individuals or 7.3 per cent of the state’s 1.2 million adults who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have taken their booster doses.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the booster dose take-up rates were still low in Kelantan.

In Kota Baru district, only 47,943 individuals or 12.19 per cent of the 393,000 vaccinated adults have received their booster shot, followed by Tumpat (5,466 out of 122,900 adults) and Pasir Mas (7,344 out of 151,900 adults).

“We hope those who are eligible would quickly go for their booster shots.

“Besides going to outreach programmes, they can also get it at government or private clinics or government hospitals,” he told reporters after visiting the state-level outreach programme vaccination centre (PPV) at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Dr Zaini also said 155,227 or 73.71 per cent of the state’s teenagers aged between 12 and 17 years old have been fully vaccinated.

He said the number of teenagers in the state who have received their first dose is 174,005 or 84.62 per cent. — Bernama