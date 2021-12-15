Muhyiddin confident Perikatan and GPS will work together in GE15

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at Pullman Hotel in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 15 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will work together in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The PN chairman and Bersatu president said his coalition PN had given way to GPS in the state election and therefore GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has agreed to work together during GE15.

“Abang Jo said that now we are facing the state election, so this state election is more towards forming a state government.

“So I agreed, but the GE15 is for the formation of the federal government. So Abang Jo understands that, and for GE15 it will be open,” he said in a press conference here.

Muhyiddin also denied that PN will go against GPS in the next national polls, implying that both coalitions will work together.

“Not against (GPS), we want to work together. So of course those seats are there and we believe that we can help in a way of adding parliamentary seats for the (current federal) government,” he said adding that he had spoken to Abang Johari ahead of the Sarawak elections.

Previously, four Bersatu members including Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ali Biju had contested as an Independent candidate to retain his seat in Krian.

Last week, Ali withdrew from the candidacy after receiving backlash from his own party and agreed to support GPS candidate Friday Belik for the campaign in Krian.

The other three members of Bersatu namely Siki Balarik, who is contesting in Belaga, Ricky Enteri (Bawang Assan) and Ismawi Muhammad (Muara Tuang) were sacked by the party, according to the party’s state chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

Before that, PN had agreed not to partake in the Sarawak state election and declared support for GPS.

However, defying the coalition’s decision, PN party component PAS has decided to field a candidate, namely Mohammad Arif Riaz Ul Paijo in Beting Maro.