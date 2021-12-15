Foreign minister says meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken candid and fruitful

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 15 , 2021. — Foreign Ministry handout pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today had a candid and fruitful bilateral meeting in conjunction with the top US official’s maiden visit to Malaysia.

“Our discussions covered many areas and the relations between two countries have been strong,” Saifuddin said during the discussion session with hearing impaired musician Jeshurun Vincent who had visited 102 countries and contributed to cultural diplomacy.

Blinken, who is on a South-east Asia tour, arrived in Kuala Lumpur yesterday night for a two-day working visit. He had earlier stopped in Jakarta, Indonesia and will continue with his itinerary to Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Saifuddin, in his welcoming remarks at the bilateral meeting with Blinken, said it is fair to say that the Malaysia-US Comprehensive Partnership has never been stronger, and believed that it will only grow deeper and more diverse.

Saifuddin’s topics of discussion with Blinken included the strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation in trade and investment, digital economy, cyber security, defence, health, and people-to-people ties.

During the meet, both leaders also agreed to resume the Malaysia-US Senior Officials’ Dialogue as a platform for senior officials from both sides to discuss and exchange views on issues of mutual importance.

As US is an important Asean partner in advancing the region’s digital economy, he called on the US to strongly consider investing in the creation of high-valued, start-up companies as well as other initiatives under the MyDigital.

On cyber security, Saifuddin took the opportunity to request the US’ support and assistance in the development of an Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC) in Malaysia, similar to those already established in the US.

Both leaders also touched on the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the equitable access of vaccines globally.

Saifuddin related to Biden that Malaysia appreciated US’ role and also its support for the Asean Centrality, and very much welcomed US’ active participation in Asean.

The US is one of the important partners in the implementation of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). — Bernama