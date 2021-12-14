In Kedah, man dies after fishing boat overturns, five others safe

Kuala Muda district police deputy chief, Supt Anuar Abdul Rahman @ Abdul Rahim said the victim who died, Muhammad Ridhwan Mokhtar, 38, was from Gurun. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 14 — A man died while five others were safe after the fishing boat they were in overturned in turbulent waters, off Tanjung Dawai, here, around noon today.

Kuala Muda district police deputy chief, Supt Anuar Abdul Rahman @ Abdul Rahim said the victim who died, Muhammad Ridhwan Mokhtar, 38, was from Gurun.

“Another victim, Hafizul Ajis Samsudin, 31, was injured and now being treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH), here, and recovering from breathing difficulty due to drowning in the incident.

“The boat skipper, Che Roslan Hashim, 49, and three other victims, Mohd Firdaus Zainal, 36, Engku Mohamad Farizam Fadilah, 19 and Zulkifli Ahmad, 45, were not injured in the incident,” he said in a statement here, today.

Anuar said the six men left the Teluk Batu jetty in Batu Lintang, Tikam Batu, near here, about 10am today for Tuas, about two kilometres from Pulau Sayak, to fish when their boat was hit by two-metre-high waves, causing all of them to fall off the boat.

“The boat skipper called the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for help and its Perkasa boat with four crew members soon arrived at the location to save the victims.

“The injured victim was taken away by another boat and sent to HSAH by members of the public while the dead victim was taken to the Tanjung Dawai jetty by the MMEA before being sent to the same hospital. — Bernama