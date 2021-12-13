Rina Harun: Ministry allocates RM6.25m for ‘MyKasih Kapital’ programme to empower women entrepreneurs next year

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to the media after presenting aid and food baskets in Sungai Pelek in Sepang, September 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — A total of RM6.25 million has been allocated to implement the ‘MyKasih Kapital’ programme next year to empower women entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said that the programme, implemented by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), focused on income-generating activities where women are connected to business opportunities such as becoming agents or dropshippers.

“Under the programme, women entrepreneurs are trained and encouraged to generate income from home.

“Incentives will be given in the form of basic business capital assistance and coaching programmes to promote online business,” she told reporters after presenting MyKasih Kapital grants to 250 women entrepreneurs here today.

According to Rina, the main objective of the programme was to empower the economy of women affected by the pandemic through business capital aid, thus helping to improve the living standards of those in need of financial assistance.

“The fund injection would depend on the type of the business, offering a minimum of RM500 to a maximum of RM1,000,” she added.

Rina said so far, 5,000 women entrepreneurs nationwide have participated in the programme, and many had succeeded in improving their economic status.

“We expect more women entrepreneurs to participate in the programme next year as many women are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added. — Bernama