Perak exco: 311 criminal sexual cases, 551 domestic violence cases reported amid pandemic

IPOH, Dec 13 — A total of 311 criminal sexual cases were reported to the Perak police between March 2020 and October 2021, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Women and Family Development, Social Welfare and NGO Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said that sexual criminal cases involved offences such as rape, sexual intercourse with children, obscenity and sodomy.

“146 cases were reported from March to December 2020 while 165 cases were reported from January to October this year.

“Rape was recorded as the highest with 144 cases,” she said.

Dr Wan said a total of 22 cases of sexual harassment, involving the offence of obscene acts, were reported from March 2020 to October 2021.

She also said that a total of 551 cases of domestic violence were reported to the police during the movement control order for the same period above.

Meanwhile, she said that domestic violence cases that were reported to the Perak Social Welfare Department for the same period number 133 cases.

“Three districts which recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases were Kinta district with 39 cases, Larut, Matang and Selama district (22 cases) and Manjung district (21 cases),” she said.

Dr Wan said that police investigations revealed that the factors that contribute to the domestic violence cases include financial problems, personal problems, alcoholism, divorce and drug addiction.

“Among measures taken to help and support the victims are providing counselling and advice, protection orders and shelters via the state welfare department,” she said.