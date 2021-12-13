Penang police collect RM5m in summons payments

People wait their turn to pay outstanding traffic summonses at a police station. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 13 — Penang police have collected almost RM5 million for summons payments since the implementation of the 80 per cent discount offer on traffic summonses in conjunction with the 100-Day Malaysian Family Aspiration from last Thursday to yesterday.

Head of the Penang Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department, Supt Zafri Zokapli said the collection was the result of the public making a beeline for the summons payment counters at the traffic branches of all district police headquarters (IPD) throughout the state.

“During the three days, we collected almost RM5 million in summons payments and currently the situation at the counters is under control and not crowded compared to the first two days because people wasted no time in paying summonses when there is an 80 per cent discount,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the summons payment discount offer period, which was scheduled to end yesterday, has been extended until Dec 31 to give more time to encourage the public to take up the discount.

Zafri said the public could also clear the summons through portals and mobile applications such as ‘MyBayar Saman’, Maybank ATM or post office to avoid congestion with long queues at the traffic counter at the IPDs.

“During the summons payment process, the public is advised to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) to prevent Covid-19 risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ikhwan Ahmad Razif, 35, said he was thankful to the police for extending the payment period with an 80 per cent discount and allowing payment via other alternatives such as payment at the post office.

He said many were also relieved when the summons payment counter at the North East IPD here was no longer as crowded as two days ago and the payment system was also efficiently quick.

“I tried going to pay my summons on Saturday and Sunday, but there was a long queue and it was tedious to wait in line. So I came back today to try my luck. It was no more crowded and the process went smoothly,” he said. — Bernama