Higher Education Ministry mulling extension of moratorium on IPTS fee hike, Parliament told

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is considering extending the moratorium on study course fee increase by private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) which was implemented from June 1, 2020, to Dec 31 to ease the burden of students.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said MOHE also urged IPTS to give discounts to the students based on the concern over their welfare.

“MOHE has conducted early engagement sessions with the higher education institutions on the matter,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, she said MOHE is targeting RM2.5 billion in loan collection by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for next year as well as an RM2 billion collection during the PTPTN repayment discount period from Nov 1 to April 30, 2022.

The Bill that allocates RM11,546,744,200 to MOHE through Budget 2022 was approved after being debated by 22 Members of Parliament from the government and opposition blocs and Independents. — Bernama