Zahid: Put aside internal problems to enable BN form strong govt in GE15

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was confident that once the internal issues were ironed out, BN will be able to win big in GE15. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — All Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties must put aside their internal problems to enable the coalition to form a strong government in the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was confident that once the internal issues were ironed out, BN will be able to win big in GE15.

“Put aside the inter-party problems (in BN) as well as our differences and bring other friends (BN-friendly parties) together to win GE15,” he said when officiating the MIC’s 75th Annual General Assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here, today.

Also present were BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu.

Ahmad Zahid said the people wanted a strong and stable government which only BN has a proven and outstanding track record in developing the country.

Meanwhile, he assured MIC that the party’s traditional seat would not be contested by any BN-friendly party (Friends of BN) in the next general election.

The Umno president also said he would ensure that the BN-friendly party contesting in GE15 helped the coalition win the election.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid reminded all component parties not to be complacent with BN’s victory in the recent Melaka state election.

He said BN’s landslide victory in the state polls reflects that the people wanted the coalition to return to power in GE15. — Bernama