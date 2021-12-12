Police: Kuala Kangsar MRSM student bullied in viral video being treated for soft tissue injuries

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash said that the 13-year-old victim’s injuries has been classified by doctors there as ‘soft tissue injuries’. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A student from the Sultan Azlan Shah Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar, Perak who was seen being punched and kicked by fellow pupils in a recent viral video is reportedly being treated at a hospital in Selangor.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia quoted Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash saying that the 13-year-old victim’s injuries has been classified by doctors there as “soft tissue injuries”.

“His condition is okay and stable although he is being treated at the hospital so he can be observed by a doctor,’’ he reportedly said last night.

Mior was also quoted as saying that the victim’s parents have lodged a police report in Selangor over the incident.

“We have taken the victim’s statement to help with the investigation of this case,” he reportedly added.

Earlier yesterday, Mior said that the bullying incident had happened between 1am to 2am on December 9.

Several videos showing the victim seemingly being used to practise kicks and punches was uploaded on social media, which caused public outrage.

In total, 10 students have been arrested by police to aid in investigations — with six released yesterday and a further four set to be released on police bail today.