KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The government will emphasise sustainable, inclusive and people-centric economic growth, in line with the Madani Economy Framework: Empowering the People, in formulating Budget 2027.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that under the framework, the government will ensure that every fiscal policy and public expenditure initiative not only supports economic growth but also improves the overall quality of life for the people. This was stated in a written reply by the MOF published on the parliament website yesterday.

“Among the key priorities are strengthening social protection and targeted assistance; continuing the gradual and targeted subsidy reforms; and increasing people’s income and social mobility. (Other priorities are) enhancing essential public services; reinforcing the country’s fiscal sustainability; and accelerating the implementation of digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and integrated data usage,” the ministry said.

The MOF was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH–Gombak) regarding the Government’s plans in preparing Budget 2027.

The ministry added that, guided by the Madani Economy Framework, Budget 2027 will continue to adopt an approach that balances economic growth, fiscal sustainability and public wellbeing, ensuring that government assistance can be provided more sustainably and effectively to those who need it most. — Bernama