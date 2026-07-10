KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The third week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting saw the tabling and passage of two bills, alongside debates on a wide range of issues concerning public well-being, healthcare, food security, energy, national security and governance.

The bills were the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Competition Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026, which aim to strengthen enforcement against anti-competitive practices in line with developments in the digital economy.

The Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2026, which seeks to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the padi and rice industry through tougher penalties, including increasing the maximum fine to RM1 million to curb malpractice in the sector, was tabled for first reading on Tuesday.

Attention was also focused on the tabling of the motion and subsequent debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) Annual Report 2024, during which MPs put forward various recommendations.

A total of 11 ministries, including the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department, completed their winding-up speeches and responded to the issues raised by MPs.

Tuesday’s Minister’s Question Time session saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim elaborate on the government’s efforts to support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, while also clarifying the government’s position on press freedom in the country.

He assured that the government would continue to ensure financial institutions process financing applications from MSMEs more efficiently and prudently to support the sector’s sustainability.

On Malaysia’s decline in this year’s World Press Freedom Index, Anwar said it was influenced by several international assessment indicators, including enforcement action taken against several media organisations.

However, he stressed that such action was not intended to curb press freedom or suppress political dissent, but was directed at content involving religion, race and the royal institution (3R), as well as matters that could threaten national security.

He also emphasised that complaints against journalists from recognised media organisations will no longer result in automatic investigations or enforcement action, but must first be referred to the Malaysian Media Council (MMM).

The Dewan Rakyat also focused on the presentation of reports by two Special Select Committees, namely on Health and on Women, Children and Community Development, which put forward recommendations on organ donation and transplantation, as well as the worrying rise in abuse and violence cases over the six-year period since 2020.

Other issues debated included the selection of a missile system to replace the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system for the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), seizures of vape products suspected of containing prohibited substances such as synthetic drugs, as well as efforts to accelerate the digitalisation of systems at public healthcare facilities.

The issue of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) debt also drew attention, with Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong revealing that the government’s total liabilities arising from the company, including those already settled and those still outstanding, amount to RM51.4 billion.

In a separate development, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul reminded MPs to take regular health screenings seriously following the admission of a lawmaker to the National Heart Institute for treatment.

The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament has one week remaining before concluding on July 16. — Bernama