DAP must be in same role, direction as PSB to form next govt together after Sarawak polls, says president

Wong (2nd right) fields questions from the media, while (from left) PSB candidates Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Wong Hie Ping, (Dudong), and Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) look on. — Picture by Peter Boon via Borneo Post

SIBU, Dec 12 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will need to be in the same role and direction as Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for any possibility of working together to form the next government after the upcoming state election, said PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong pointed out that currently, there is a vast difference between the two parties with regards to their role and direction.

“We want to replace the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), forming the next state government, whereas DAP all the time says they only want to play the opposition role, providing strong opposition to the government. There is this difference,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on DAP Sarawak and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement during a press conference in Kuching yesterday that, he (Chong) has not dismissed the possibility of them working together with local party, PSB to form the state government.

Chong was further quoted as saying that politics is the art of possibilities.

On this, Wong said: “Of course, we like to work with like-minded people, same people but they must be independent. In other words, they must be Sarawak-based, fighting for Sarawakians with Sarawak’s interest at heart.

“They cannot be linked to Semenanjung (Peninsular Malaysia). If they have to listen to their ‘big bosses’ in Semenanjung, then of course, we have no way of working with this type of people, because they are not like-minded then. They are linked to Semenanjung.”

To a question if this would mean that there will be no possibility of cooperation between both parties to form the next state government, Wong said: “Unless they change their mindset and play the role that we are going to play.

“Otherwise, it is different role, different direction.” — Borneo Post