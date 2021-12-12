CovidNow: 97.3pc of adults in Malaysia fully vaccinated

A total of 22,772,882 individuals or 97.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A total of 22,772,882 individuals or 97.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.7 per cent of the adult population, or 23,094,811 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 89.7 per cent of the adolescent population, or 2,824,847 individuals aged between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86.5 per cent or 2,723,137 individuals in the group have completed the vaccination.

A total of 70,382 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 1,407 as first dose, 2,353 as second dose and 66,622 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 54,820,915 doses of the vaccine, including 3,597,902 booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme. — Bernama