Covid-19: Malaysia records another 31 fatalities; Terengganu has highest in past two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Malaysia saw 31 deaths from Covid-19, including seven brought-in-dead (BID) as of midnight, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the cumulative death toll to 30,862 cases.

BID cases totalled 6,243 cases so far.

The country’s overall fatality rate is at 1.1 per cent out of total cumulative Covid-19 cases.

Based on granular data, Terengganu had the highest rate of fatality recorded in the past two weeks with 38 deaths per one million people. This is followed by Perak (20), Negri Sembilan (19), Kelantan (18) and Penang (17) to name a few.

Data also showed that in the past two weeks, 35.8 per cent of deaths involved unvaccinated individuals, 2.8 per cent involved those partially vaccinated, and 61.4 per cent of deaths from those fully vaccinated.

From these fatalities recorded in the past two weeks, 22.2 per cent consist of those above the age of 80, 26.9 per cent are from the ages of 70 to 79. 23.7 per cent are from the age of 60 to 69, 15 per cent are from age 50 to 59. Only 1.6 per cent of fatalities are from the ages of 18 to 29.

In terms of death by gender in the past two weeks, 55.2 per cent are males while 44.8 per cent are females.

Currently, there are 60,778 active Covid-19 cases nationwide where 82.1 per cent or 49,910 people are home quarantined, while 5,867 people are held in quarantine centres and another 4,605 people or 7.6 per cent, are hospitalised.

There are currently 185 patients in intensive care units who are unventilated while 211 patients are breathing with the aid of ventilators.