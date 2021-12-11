Selangor Umno wants Muafakat Nasional to be strengthened for GE15

Tan Sri Noh Omar arrives at Menara Datuk Onn for the Umno Supreme Council meeting, October 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Selangor Umno wants Muafakat Nasional (MN) with PAS in the state to be strengthened in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said Umno and PAS should work together to seize Selangor from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We should not clash... if we clash, I am worried others will win in Selangor because of the breakdown of Malay and non-Malay voters in the state is almost the same. Avoid a three-cornered fight.

“One of the reasons for Umno’s unexpected defeat (last GE14) was because of that factor. Malay voters, in particular, are divided into three, “he told reporters opening the Tanjong Karang Wanita Umno delegates meeting here today.

Noh said he had mentioned the matter to PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang early this year.

In Negri Sembilan, a similar view was raised by Jelebu Umno division head Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias who also wanted MN to be strengthened to face GE15.

He said the success of the cooperation between Umno and PAS had been proven with seven victories in the previous by-elections.

“MN needs to be strengthened to face GE15... except in some areas where there is no meeting point between Umno and PAS, that needs to be handed over to the leadership for a consensus,” he said after opening the delegates meeting of the Jelebu Umno and its party wings here today.

Jalaluddin, who is Umno Supreme Council member, also suggested that the party election for the 2021-2023 term be held earlier to enable it to prepare for GE15.

In Johor, the Tebrau Umno Youth division has proposed that the post of the party’s Youth Chief be held by a person who is below the age of 40 following the automatic registration of voters aged 18 and above, which has been gazetted and to take effect on December 15.

Tebrau Umno Youth chief Fauzi Faizal said the move was necessary for rebranding and ‘rejuvenating’ the party, as well as to attract the young people to vote for Umno in the coming GE15.

Umno has set two days, from today for its Women, Youth and Puteri Divisional delegates meetings, while the divisional delegates meeting on December 18.

The 2021 Umno General Assembly is scheduled to be held for three days starting January 13 next year. — Bernama