JPJ: Offer period for summons discount extended to Dec 15

Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has extended the offer period for discount of up to 80 per cent on outstanding summons which was supposed to end tomorrow to December 15.

The announcement over the matter was made through JPJ official Facebook page last night.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government has ordered the immediate closure of the traffic summons discount counters at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre which were opened in conjunction with the 100 Days of Malaysian Family Aspirations programme.

The payment counters for police and Road Transport Department (JPJ) traffic summonses were closed following the organiser’s failure in ensuring adherence to the SOPs as they was no physical distancing and this had resulted in congestion.

The programme organiser was also issued a RM1,000 compound for violation of Covid-19 SOPs. — Bernama