Johor MB says spirit of racial harmony must be rekindled

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks to reporters at Thistle Johor Baru September 25, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 11 — The spirit of racial harmony in the country needs to be rekindled, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic where many social activities have been restricted, says Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said the state government did not want the pandemic situation to affect and weaken social ties, which could subsequently lead to aggressive and irrational actions among the people.

“It is very worrying when findings from several studies show that the spirit of unity among the country’s people is declining,” he said when officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Racial Harmony and Integrity Programme and 2021 E-Ronda SRS Programme here today.

His speech text was read by Johor Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr Chong Fat Full.

To that end, Hasni said the neighbourhood watch or Rukun Tetangga programme was an important mechanism to galvanise the effort at the community-level in the state, which has the fourth most Rukun Tetangga Areas in the country with 845, involving some 1.7 million residents.

He also announced an RM1.5 million allocation for the state’s Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) for several new initiatives next year.

In a press conference after the event, state JPNIN director Suraya Wen said the department had lined up various new initiatives for 2022, including a ‘Kebun Komuniti’ or community farming programme which had done well in the pilot project stage. — Bernama