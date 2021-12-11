CM: Sabah govt redoubling efforts to develop basic infrastructure, support facilities

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LAHAD DATU, Dec 11 — The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led state government is working on various projects and initiatives in a bid to improve facilities for the people, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the government was redoubling its efforts to develop basic infrastructure and support facilities, including public transport, for the comfort of the people of Sabah.

“The rapid construction of the Pan Borneo Highway can improve the present road system, thus, integrating investment activities and expediting socio-economic growth in Sabah.

“In fact, the Pan Borneo Highway will create a road network connecting Sarawak, Brunei, Sabah and Kalimantan, Indonesia that will provide economic benefits,” he said in a speech that was read out by state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun during the launching of the First Palm City Centre (FPCC) bus and taxi terminal here today.

Hajiji said the new terminal, known as Lahad Datu Sentral, was in line with the main thrust of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap development plan, namely the infrastructure network and green sustainability.

“The location of Lahad Datu, which sits between the routes that connect Tawau, Kunak, Sandakan, makes this terminal a transportation hub here.

“This development proves that the infrastructure network in Lahad Datu is now more established because the district, which previously did not have a bus stop, now has a transportation hub,” he said.

Hajiji said the facilities provided by the government not only offered convenience to the locals but could also be used by tourists to visit tourism destinations in Lahad Datu.

The construction of the terminal is a collaboration between the Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority and FPCC developer, Titijaya Land Berhad. The terminal is built on a 23.79-hectare piece of land that also involves the construction of commercial buildings. — Bernama