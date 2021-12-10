Perak MB tables RM1.1b for state Budget 2022

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad tables the Perak state Budget 2022 at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building in Ipoh December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 10 — Perak has allocated RM1.1 billion for expenditures next year, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today when tabling the state Budget 2022.

Saarani said RM302.0 million has been allocated for development expenditure and RM803.0 million for management cost.

He added that the state budget is proposed as a deficit budget of RM50.0 million (RM49,615,000.00).

“The budget was framed based on projected development revenue and receipts of RM1.06 billion.

“This amount consists of RM 607.7 million tax revenue, RM249.8 million non-tax revenue and RM175.4 million non-revenue receipts as well as RM22.5 million development receipts,” he said.

Saarani said that the theme ‘Perak Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive’ continues to be the theme for the next year’s budget.

For the year 2022, he said the state government has set five main areas of focus in ensuring that the state’s financial position remains strong to weather uncertainties, without neglecting its responsibility to the people.

“The first focus is on regenerating the economy and enabling the people’s self-sufficiency.

“For this, among others, the state has allocated RM20.3 million for tourism, RM51.4 million for agro-based industry and continue the Perak Prihatin Card programme with an allocation of RM22.8 million which will benefit 20,000 people,” he said.

Saarani said the second focus is to make sure people prosper.

“We have allocated RM327.9 million for the purpose of infrastructure development for the people,” he said.

He said the third focus is to strengthen human capital and social development.

“For this, the state has allocated RM34.7 million for the education sector and RM46.4 as social contribution for the public,” he added.

The fourth focus is to strengthen governance and digitalisation.

“To ensure that all state government departments are equipped with good internet telecommunication services, the state has allocated RM7.5 million for this.

“The state has also allocated RM109.5 million as operating expenditure for 12 District and Land Offices and RM18.1 million for the Office of the Director of Lands and Mines in Perak,” he added.

Saarani said the fifth focus is to conserve the environmental treasures.

“The state has allocated RM49.9 million to conserve the environment in Perak among others,” he said.

He also said that all the assemblymen, including the State Speaker, have been allocated RM300,000 which consist of RM100,000 in the form of outright grant (OG) and RM200,000 in the form of small projects for the public.

He said that all state executive councillors will get an additional RM200,000 which consist of RM100,000 in the form of OG and another RM100,000 in the form of development works for the public.

He added that the assemblymen’s service centres will receive RM84,000 per year, which is an increase of RM2,000 per month.

Saarani also announced that all Perak’s civil servants will be receiving a special financial aid of RM1,000.

The one-off payment will be credited into their bank accounts as early as January 2022.