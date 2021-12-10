MIC to launch Youth, Wanita brigades to woo young voters, says president

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran speaks to the media after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sri Maha Saraswathy Temple Hall in Kulai, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KULAI, Dec 10 — MIC is to launch its Youth and Wanita brigades tomorrow in an effort to woo young voters, as part of its preparation to face the 15th general election.

MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran said the brigades would also serve as a platform for them to share opinions and ideas as well as express their feelings on various matters such as social problems, job opportunities and so on.

“With the setting up of the brigade, we hope to attract more (members). If possible, one member can get three more people to join this brigade and we hope the number could be increased to about 60,000 members,” he told reporters at the groundbreaking for the Sri Maha Saraswathy Temple Hall here today.

Vigneswaran said the launch of the brigades was also in line with the implementation of Undi 18.

“The brigade is a structured programme and we will make sure it is always active and not just for GE15 preparations,” he said. — Bernama