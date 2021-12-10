Kit Siang tells PM to apologise over crowds in excess of SOPs at Putrajaya’s 100-day fest

The public attend the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, December 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, DEC 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must apologise for not stopping the apparent violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures at the government’s 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event yesterday, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP lawmaker said the PM should have led by example when it became apparent that SOPs governing crowd sizes and social distancing to prevent Covid-19 infection had been disregarded at the venue in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The Iskandar Puteri said this failure eclipsed any of the government’s achievements that were announced at the event to mark 100 days of the Ismail Sabri administration.

“The prime minister, Ismail Sabri should have insisted that the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) be observed or walked away from the 100-day report card event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday, to show that he was serious about the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic which have accumulated nearly 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and caused over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths

“By allowing an event which threw all the Covid-19 SOPs to the winds, Ismail Sabri has failed not only as the ninth prime minister, but the nation and the Malaysian people. In fact, it had rendered the 100-day report card of the Ismail Sabri Cabinet a total failure and a sham.

“It showed that Ismail Sabri did not understand the critical importance of winning the war against Covid-19 pandemic and the reason why Malaysia is having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world going back to September last year. How can Malaysia win in the war against Covid-19 pandemic when we have a prime minister who does not understand the importance of the Covid-19 SOPs?

“I call on Ismail Sabri to apologise to all Malaysians for the shocking event yesterday,” Lim said.

Yesterday, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan had also remarked on the report SOP breaon the event, saying that he would ask the prime minister to review the prohibition of chariot processions during Thaipusam in January, after thousands attended the government’s 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event at the KLCC.

The human resources minister and MIC deputy president pointed out that the crowds attended the event that was held indoors, whereas Thaipusam processions were conducted outdoors.

According to a Malaysiakini report, the minister said the Hindu celebration was unfairly targeted with the SOPs governing the event.

“There was no social distancing, no one-metre, none of this adhered to (at this event), but they are targeting Thaipusam instead.

“I will discuss with the prime minister and ask for an end to this immediately,” Saravanan was quoted as saying.