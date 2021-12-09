Selangor petty traders call for govt to set up list system of wholesalers to monitor price of goods

The Selangor Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association has called on the government to set up a list system of wholesalers to facilitate monitoring of prices and prevent price manipulation. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 9 — The Selangor Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association has called on the government to set up a list system of wholesalers, especially of agricultural and food products, to facilitate monitoring of prices and prevent price manipulation.

Its vice-president, Kamal Ahmad Abdullah said through the system, the relevant ministries, especially the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) would be able to identify wholesalers or suppliers who increased prices indiscriminately.

He said currently, there were MDTCA-registered wholesalers, but they were mostly those for goods under the price control scheme such as chicken, cooking oil (in packets) and flour.

“Through the list system, the ministry will get more information on the wholesalers, like the goods they buy and supply, and where they operate. So when there is price increase, the government can detect the party which is responsible, hence easy to monitor the price so that when the goods reach consumers, the price will not be so high,” he told Bernama today.

With the current increase in the price of goods, Kamal said there was a need for all wholesalers to be registered with MDTCA and for the ministry to set the ceiling price for goods.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Bernama in Shah Alam, here found most business operators claimed the existence of middlemen as one of the reasons for the increase in prices of goods.

Arniza Abdul Razak, 35, who owns a grocery store, said the price of some goods at her shop was higher than before because she was told by her suppliers that the factory price had increased.

“Even though they say the price is higher because of the increase in factory price, but, actually, it is the middlemen who is responsible.

“So, by the time the good reach us, the price will be high,” she added. — Bernama