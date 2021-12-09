Selangor no longer accepts walk-ins for free Selvax booster shots, says exco

A man receives his Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 9 — The free Covid-19 vaccine booster shots given by the Selangor government under its Selvax Booster Programme will no longer accept walk-ins following the high demand on the first day of the programme.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said that, as such, Selangor residents wanting to get the booster shots should pre-register by using the voucher code on the SELangkah application for appointment.

“The appointment slot at every clinic is limited to only 150 people per day,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the pre-registration tutorial and voucher codes could be accessed via the website https://bit.ly/selvaxb.

The list of Selcare clinics involved in the SelVax Booster Programme is available on the website https://selcareclinic.com/our-clinic/ or via the SELangkah application.

A total of 157,000 Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are being given for free to Selangor residents, aged 18 and above and who have been fully vaccinated, beginning yesterday (Dec 8) under the Selvax Booster Programme. — Bernama