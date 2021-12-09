Sarawak polls: Ali Biju made the right decision to withdraw, says PBB veep

Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah commenting on Datuk Ali Biju’s withdrawal from the 12th Sarawak election. — Screengrab from TikTok/@ybkarimhamzah via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Dec 9 — Independent Krian candidate Datuk Ali Biju has made the right decision to withdraw his candidacy in the 12th Sarawak Election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak vice chairman has finally seen the bigger perspective.

“We know that he is a Bersatu member, and the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also the former prime minister had previously announced that his party will give their support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in our election,” he said in a Tiktok video today.

Abdul Karim, who is the incumbent for Asajaya, said GPS was shocked when Ali threw his name in the hat to defend the Krian seat.

“By doing so, this means that he went back on what was instructed by his president.

“If we were to look at another perspective, yes he may be contesting as an Independent, but we must also remember that he currently holds a post as a deputy minister in the federal cabinet,” he said.

He said Ali’s action may result in the community as well as those involved in politics such as Bersatu or GPS questioning his integrity.

“As a politician, we must have integrity,” he stressed.

Earlier today, Ali issued a statement announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy in the state election and pledged his support to the GPS candidate for Krian, Friday Belik.

He said his decision to pull out of the race was for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS. — Borneo Post Online