PM: 90pc performance in Cabinet’s 100-day report card should spur on ministers’ commitment to Malaysians

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri speaks at the launch of the 100-days Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), December 9, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Cabinet ministers have scored about 90 per cent in their overall performance in the first 100 days of the current administration and this success should inspire them to serve with greater commitment instead of becoming arrogant, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said it was not impossible to achieve full marks of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) if the whole Cabinet continued to work closely with civil servants to give the best and effective service to the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“Although the achievement did not meet the 100 per cent target, various programmes have been and will continue to be implemented to safeguard the interests and wellbeing of the people, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Set aside all bureaucratic red tape. However, certain performances cannot be assessed from studies alone. Therefore, the percentage achieved is not an excuse for us to indulge in chest-thumping but instead should motivate us to continue working with the people with greater determination and commitment,” he said.

He said this when launching the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, ministers, deputy ministers, heads of service and ministry secretaries-general.

Ismail Sabri said 140 targets had been set for implementation throughout the 100-day period, involving 31 ministers from five clusters, namely the Senior Minister, Economy, Social, Security and Infrastructure Clusters.

The prime minister said that on September 24, he decided that the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia be gauged with a ministry’s core service given 50 per cent weightage, minister’s performance assessment (25 per cent) and public perception on minister and ministry (25 per cent).

He said 190,914 members of the Keluarga Malaysia were involved in studies conducted by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Unit (Mampu) to evaluate the achievements of ministers and ministries.

“This effort marked a historic start because a 360-degree assessment was undertaken for the first time to evaluate the performance of the government,” he added.

He said the government outlined six core focuses for the 100-day achievement, namely restructuring the economy; ensuring the country’s security and order; enhancing social wellbeing; improving overall infrastructure; strengthening unity under the Keluarga Malaysia mould and empowering service delivery. — Bernama