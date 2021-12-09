Deputy home minister: Investigation papers on ex-Bank Negara governor Zeti’s husband sent to AGC in Oct

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said at the Dewan Negara, October 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The investigation papers on Datuk Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, over the alleged receipt of 1MDB funds has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on October 21, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

“Speaker, investigations were carried out by the police and the investigation papers were referred to the AGC on October 21, and the AGC ordered police to conduct several action and further investigations,” Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, in his ministerial winding-up speech

He was responding to a query on the status of the investigation, raised by Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Tawfiq was being investigated under Section (4)(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The investigations were called when in February, business daily The Edge reported that Singaporean police had informed BNM of suspicious transactions involving a company owned by Zeti’s husband and son.

According to the report, the republic’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) shared this information with BNM in 2015 and 2016, when Zeti was still its governor.

The information shared with BNM at the time involved suspicious funds going into a UBS bank account under the name of Iron Rhapsody Ltd, which The Edge reported to be owned by one Dr Tawfiq Ayman (who shares the same name as Zeti’s husband) and another man believed to be her son and was not named in the report.

Citing documents shared by CAD, Iron Rhapsody received a total of RM66 million from five transactions from companies and bank accounts held by Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, the central figure in the 1MDB financial scandal.

The report added that the source of four transactions involved funds from Low and his supporters from the RM5 billion 1Malaysia Development Bhd and its precursor Terengganu Investment Authority bonds that were arranged by Ambank in 2009.

The Edge said BNM responded to its queries but said it could not comment on them as it is “bound by the international protocol for sharing financial intelligence”.