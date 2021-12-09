Ali Biju’s withdrawal from Sarawak polls commendable, says Bersatu president

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is PN chairman, also welcomed Datuk Ali Biju’s support for GPS candidates contesting in the Krian, Kalaka and Kabong state seats. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has praised Sarawak Bersatu vice-chairman Datuk Ali Biju for withdrawing from the contest for the Krian seat in the Sarawak state election.

“To me, the sacrifice made by Datuk Ali Biju has a very significant meaning to the understanding reached between I and Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in strengthening the cooperation between Bersatu and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) in Sarawak.

“This includes the understanding that Perikatan Nasional (PN) represented by Bersatu will take part in the 15th general election in Sarawak,” he said.

Ali, the incumbent Krian assemblyman, today announced his withdrawal as an independent candidate in the race, saying he now realised that his decision to contest would affect the good ties between Bersatu and GPS.

Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman, also welcomed Ali’s support for GPS candidates contesting in the Krian, Kalaka and Kabong state seats, which all come under the Saratok parliamentary constituency represented by Ali. — Bernama