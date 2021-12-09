Ali Biju welcome to join PBDSB if booted out of Bersatu, says party chief

Ali, who is Saratok MP, earlier filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate to defend the Krian seat. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MIRI, Dec 9 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has invited Datuk Ali Biju to join the party if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were to sack him for standing as an independent candidate in Krian.

PBDSB president Bobby William in a statement yesterday said the party will open its door to the Krian incumbent if the latter is willing to share its struggles for the betterment of the Dayak community in Sarawak.

“So no worries if his party takes disciplinary action against him. PBDSB, being a Dayak-based political party, has no issue if he wants to join our party because the party opens its doors to any Dayak,” he said.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced on Nov 27 that the party will not contest in the 12th Sarawak Election and will give full support to its federal partner Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Ali, who is Saratok MP and also Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate to defend the Krian seat which he won in 2011 and 2016 on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat ticket.

He is facing Friday Belik of GPS, Musa Dinggat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu and Danny Kuan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang. — Borneo Post