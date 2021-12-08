Sarawak polls: GPS candidate asks Senadin voters to judge 25 years of work as rep

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaigner puts up flags ahead of nomination day in Gedong, Sarawak December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Dec 8 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate and incumbent, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, has asked his constituents to assess for themselves the changes and progress he has brought to Senadin in the past 25 years as their elected representative.

Lee, who will be defending the Senadin seat for the sixth consecutive term, said he had implemented 122 initiatives covering development, welfare, education, transport and religious aspects.

He also asked voters to continue to support him, in an effort to ensure that continued development and progress can be enjoyed by the local population.

“Today, after 25 years, the voters can see such a huge difference (in Senadin), from bush and jungle to a modern and multi-faceted satellite town,” said the vice-president of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) at a press conference here today.

In the 12th Sarawak state election on Dec 18, he will be challenged by four opponents – Marcus Hugo of DAP, Bobby William of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Ngieng Sheng Chung of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Lee Tze Ha of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

In the 11th state election in 2016, Lee won the Senadin seat in a three-cornered fight against Dr Bob Baru Langub of DAP and Philemon John Edan of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, with a majority of 3,538 votes.

Meanwhile, delivery service employee Arni Jenal, 37, said that if one was comparing Senadin then with now, there are significant changes in terms of road facilities, and Lee is also a person who likes to help residents in his constituency.

Grocery store employee, Siti Noormaulida Jamaludin, 28, said that there was no denying Lee’s efforts in helping the community in Senadin, especially those affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama