Rosmah’s hearing vacated today after MySejahtera status shows contact with Covid-positive patient

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 8, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latiff

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial today was vacated as she had come into close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient recently, the High Court heard today.

Her lead defence lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh informed High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that Rosmah’s MySejahtera status had flagged her as being in close or casual contact with a Covid-19 positive individual.

Jagjit further stated that Rosmah is present on the court compound but unable to access the premises due to her MySejahtera status. However, he was unclear if the status indicated whether she came into close or casual contact.

“The accused in this case is present in the court compound but we told her to wait and stay in the car. Her MySejahtera status showed the second tier. I believe it is an orange status and she has been in close contact with her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whose MySejahtera’s status is red,’’ he said.

This then drew a response from Zaini who asked whether Najib is Covid-19 positive. Jagjit responded that he was unsure.

Zaini then explained that the court’s Covid-19 procedure will not allow those with close or casual contact into the premises, stating further that only those with the blue MySejahtera status are allowed in.

“Even if I were to insist on her entering the premises, the security downstairs will not permit her to enter, so they get to override me,’’ he said.

Zaini then stated that he had no choice to vacate the hearing today due to the situation as well as tomorrow as ad hoc prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram would be unable to attend the hearing on Thursday as well.

Sri Ram is expected to continue the cross examination of Rosmah this week.

However, Zaini instructed the defence team to constantly check and update Rosmah’s MySejahtera status as they are due to continue the trial on Friday.

Zaini briefly explained that the MySejahtera status could easily change status on the same day and again impressed on Rosmah’s defence team to update her MySejahtera status for hearing this Friday.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving an RM5 million bribe and an RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017 in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.