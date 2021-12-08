MB: Selangor plans to sell remaining vaccines under Selvax industry to states, countries facing shortages

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari however said that the state government would first complete the application for booster vaccine jabs. — Bernama

SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — The state government plans to sell the remaining doses of the unsold vaccine under its Selangor Vaccine (SelVax) Industry programme to states or countries facing Covid-19 vaccine shortages, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari however said that the state government would first completeva the application for booster vaccine jabs.

“The supplier has given assurance that these vaccines will last for three years, so, we believe that we can finish the vaccine supply,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from R Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing).

As of November 1, he said that the remaining doses of vaccine allocated to SelVax Industry programme that have not been sold are 537,045. — Bernama