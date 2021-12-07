MB: New regulations for Perlis food handlers from Jan 1

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man presents the state Budget 2022 during the Perlis State Assembly at Dewan Undangan Negeri Perlis, Kangar December 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 7 — Beginning next year, all food handlers in eateries in Perlis must comply with new regulations through a campaign to promote a culture of cleanliness and to improve food services standards in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the new rules include putting on headwear, gloves, aprons, covered shoes and wearing clean clothing in an effort to enhance the quality of their businesses, adding that this would eventually benefit Perlis’ tourism sector.

“We are embarking on this because the tourism sector in Perlis is a big contributor to the income of the country and also the state.

“When the government allowed inter-state travel, Perlis benefitted (and) we received an influx of tourists. All food premises like eateries, restaurants, shops and stalls must follow one standard that must be accepted and practised to increase the quality of services,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after tabling the Perlis 2022 Budget, themed ‘Catalyst for Sustainable Prosperity and Well-being’ at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly meeting here today.

Azlan said the state government will give food handlers six months from January 1 to adapt to the new rules before enforcement is taken.

“After the six months grace period, if they continue with their old ways, action will be taken against those who break the rules,” he said.

Azlan said the approach is important to create and maintain a positive perception among customers on the quality of food business services in Perlis.

Earlier, when tabling the Perlis 2022 Budget, he said the campaign, as well as the Bintong Food Avenue, will be simultaneously launched by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail on January 1. — Bernama