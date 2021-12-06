Sarawak polls: Abang Johari says he’s confident voters wise enough to judge for themselves

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (centre) for the N26 Gedong State Assembly arrives at the Candidate Nomination Centre for the 12th Sarawak State Election at the Gedong Community Hall, December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEDONG, Dec 6 — Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that the people are capable of judging everything that has been implemented by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government so far and vote them in for the next five years.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, who is contesting the Gedong seat in the 12th state election, said whatever that was promised by the GPS government in 2016 had been delivered.

“Although there are parties who say the manifesto is not the Bible, to us it is a promise that we must deliver as best possible.

“I hope now that our government has social and economic policies until 2030 and, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want our economy to recover and I hope the people will also play their roles so that Sarawak will have a brighter future for their children and grandchildren,” he told a media conference after the nomination process today.

Representing GPS in the election this time, Abang Johari, who is contesting outside his traditional seat of Satok for the first time, will be challenged by three new faces — namely Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Kamal Bujang of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Tomson Ango of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Abang Johari chose to contest in Gedong, a rural area, after serving Satok for nine terms and his three challengers are ordinary members in their respective parties.

Mohamad Sofian Fariz, 36, who is a businessman and used to be active behind the scene for his party a few years ago, said that being a Gedong native he wanted to be the “voice” of the people in the area, besides his desire to be a giant-killer.

“I will be the voice of the rural folk, youths, all the villages. I find that there is so much that I need to change and I will be a giant-killer if I can defeat Abang Jo.

“I too have a mission because I grew up in Gedong. Various problems have gone unheard, many others I will expose during my campaigning,” said Mohamad Sofian Fariz, who is also active in non-governmental organisation related to motoring.

Tomson, 66, who used to work with an oil and gas company, said he was contesting on the basis of wanting to change Sarawak so that the people of this state would get to enjoy a better standard of living.

He added that he would leave it to the people to decide who they wanted to vote for.

Kamal, 68, who is the former headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pridan in Serian and served in the education sector for 35 years, said this was his first time contesting in an election.

The Gedong state seat, which has 7,208 registers voters, is in the Batang Sadong Parliamentary constituency, with 60 per cent of voters in the area being Malays, 30 per cent Iban and 10 per cent other ethnicities.

It is a new State Legislative Assembly seat that was formed after the redelineation process during the 11th Sarawak polls in 2016.

Gedong incumbent Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais had previously announced his decision to withdraw and give way to Abang Johari to defend the GPS seat in the election this time.

The Election Commission has set December 14 for early voting and December 18 for polling. — Bernama