PM: Govt accepts and agrees with 12th Malaysia Plan governance monitoring framework

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the Bumiputera Development Action 2030 (TPB2030) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The government today accepted and agreed with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) governance monitoring framework to ensure the implementation of projects and programmes benefit the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the matter decided in the first 12MP Highest Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by him today was aimed at ensuring the strategies and initiatives set for implementation according to plan to achieve the targets in the Five-Year Malaysia Plan (RMLT).

He said towards the objective, the 12MP Highest Monitoring Committee would be specially monitoring 20 main areas among them project implementation and expenditure development performance; eradication of hardcore poverty; improving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem; as well as civil service transformation.

“The government views seriously efforts to ensure the implementation of projects and also programme to benefit the people,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said the meeting also accepted and agreed with the new approach to eradicate hardcore poverty holistically which would be led by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department, based on the overall approach in the entire country.

Ismail Sabri said the new approach involved well-planned implementation encompassing the public and private sectors, the academia, as well as civil society organisations (CSO) and community-based organisations (CBO).

He said 50 localities have been selected for phase one implementation starting early next year and the locality selection focus would be on states with the highest hardcore poverty.

He said the targeted programmes would be implemented based on locality needs and taking into consideration various dimensions including the aspect of income, education and skills as well as health involving urban and rural areas regardless of ethnicity.

“The meeting to discuss the hardcore poverty eradication agenda would be held frequently. This is to ensure the implementation of hardcore poverty eradication programmes proceeded smoothly and effectively,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the meeting would also take into consideration the basis of 2021 Development Expenditure (DE) performance including issues relating to financial needs for the following year.

He said to ensure effective monitoring and coordination of 12MP implementation, the Policy Implementation Plan (PPD) has been distributed to all ministries and agencies from November 23.

He added that the RMLT Policy Implementation Plan (PPD), would also be monitored using the 12MP Monitoring System, from early next year.

Ismail Sabri said the 12MP Highest Monitoring Committee chaired by him and supported by the Technical and Working Committee will meet four times a year to monitor the implementation of nine main focuses and nine selected drivers of RMLT. — Bernama