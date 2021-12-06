Malaysia records 40 more Covid-19 deaths

Health workers recite prayers before screening foreign workers for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rose by another 40 as of midnight, putting the overall tally at 30,614 since the pandemic began.

Ten of the latest fatalities recorded were people who died before reaching hospitals.

With that, the cumulative number of brought-in-dead in the country is now at 6,199.

Johor had the most deaths at eight, followed by Perak at six and Kedah at five.

Selangor, Sabah, and Terengganu recorded four deaths each.

Sarawak, where a state election is taking place, had three deaths.

Pahang saw two deaths while Penang, Melaka, and Negri Sembilan had one each.

Over the last two-week period, 60.5 per cent of deaths cases involved those who had fully vaccinated, 3.2 per cent on those partially vaccinated and 36.3 per cent unvaccinated.

Malaysia recorded 4,298 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, putting the total number of infections detected since last year at 2,654,474.

However, the number of recoveries from the disease has been positive with 2,566,159 recorded to date.