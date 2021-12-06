Liquor, cigarette smuggling under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The issues of smuggling of liquor and cigarettes, which allegedly contributed to the loss of the national revenue, are among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, Nga Kor Ming (PH-Teluk Intan) will be asking the Finance Minister to state the total amount of losses borne by the country as a result of illegal smuggling of liquor and cigarettes and the measures taken by the government to address the matter.

There will also be so a question from Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the ministry's plans to help to meet the needs of syarie legal services for underprivileged single mothers.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Pejuang-Sri Gading) will be asking the Higher Education Minister on the initiatives to prevent low allowance payments for university students undergoing industrial training.

Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Bersatu-Tasek Gelugor), on the other hand, is slated to ask the Agriculture and Food Industries Minister to state the steps taken to overcome the issue of acquisition of padi land as industrial and housing sites.

The sitting will also continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee level for the Health Ministry and Housing and Local Government Ministry. — Bernama



