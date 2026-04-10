SELANGAU, April 10 — A 34-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Pan Borneo Highway at KM65 Sibu-Bintulu road near Sungai Kua early today.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the incident occurred at around 1.40am when the victim was driving by herself in a hatchback car from Bintulu to Sibu.

“Preliminary investigations found that upon reaching a curve at the location, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then skidded and crashed into a road guardrail,” he said in a statement.

He said the impact of the crash caused the victim to be thrown out of the vehicle.

“The victim, a local woman from RPR Kidurong, Bintulu, sustained severe injuries to the head, body, and right leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Muhamad Rizal added motorists must be extra cautious when driving at night and always adhere to speed limits to prevent accidents.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those who witnessed the accident can contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Rahmat Jalimin on 011-31627137 or head to the nearest police station. — Borneo Post