Eighty-one evacuated in Kuching floods, says SDMC secretariat

File picture of houses affected by floods in Kuching, February 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Heavy rains and a high tide phenomenon which occurred simultaneously forced the evacuations of 81 residents from 33 families in two villages here to two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) after their homes were inundated by floods today.

Information from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the two PPS were opened today at 8 am including one at Dewan Sri Buntal housing 54 residents from 26 families in Kampung Buntal as of this evening at 4pm.

Surau Ar Rahman in Kampung Sungai Batu was also used as a PPS to house 27 residents from seven families in the village which was also affected by the flood. — Bernama